Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins - Search Warrant for Ammunition
Santa Fe County Sheriff Office executed search at prop supplier to look for source of live rounds
I think it’s great how readers are asking many detailed questions about the Alec Baldwin shooting and sharing their insights.
I thought it would be interesting for you to read yourselves the most recent search warrant affidavit. I got this by contacting the public information office at the Second Judicial District Court of Santa Fe. It’s below.
It’s imp…