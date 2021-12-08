I think it’s great how readers are asking many detailed questions about the Alec Baldwin shooting and sharing their insights.

I thought it would be interesting for you to read yourselves the most recent search warrant affidavit. I got this by contacting the public information office at the Second Judicial District Court of Santa Fe. It’s below.

Baldwin Search Warrant Prop Company Dec. 2021 786KB ∙ PDF file Download Search warrant was filed in Bernalillo County, provided to public by public information requests to the Second Judicial District Court in Santa Fe. Download

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