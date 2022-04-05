UPDATE 4/5 1pm: Miller did not do his interview with Baldwin. See the video of Baldwin below.

Share

Alec Baldwin’s excellent public relations and legal team apparently are getting more calculating and manipulative.

Baldwin is scheduled to do a radio interview about military life on Tuesday. This just happens to be the same day that his answers to the lawsuit brought by fallen Marine family are due in federal court.

Read Emily Posts in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Alec Baldwin having lunch alone and smoking a cigar on April 3, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“It’s ironic for Alec Baldwin to be aligning himself with military families considering the conduct we’re alleging in our lawsuit,” attorney Dennis Postiglione told me in an interview Monday.

Postiglione represents the widow and sisters of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum who sued Baldwin for $25 million after he publicly attacked them on Instagram.

Fallen Marine Rylee McCollum’s family was in Rapid City, SD recently. Mission 22 honored them at military appreciation night.

CATCH UP: Baldwin was sued in federal court in the District of Wyoming on Jan. 17. My exclusive story and the Gold Star McCollum’s lawsuit filing are here. The actor put together a high-power legal team two weeks ago to fight the Gold Star family. Read that story here.

Baldwin posted this on Instagram on Monday: “Looking forward to speaking with Randy Miller from @thenationaldefense about how American servicemen and women are holding up while in the service of their country. Tomorrow at 12 EST, IG live!!”

The “National Defense Network” posted this: “Excited to be a guest, live with ALEC BALDWIN! We will discuss and honor our active duty military and veterans, and sacrifices made for our freedoms!”

Baldwin seemed to be deleting comments on his post as soon as they showed to be not positive. A few comments are still online on the National Defense Network post, like this one:

This user summed up the situation well:

The so-called National Defense Network appears to be a one-man media company owned by Randy Miller. Miller interviews celebrities — big names like Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Tom Hanks— for a podcast and radio show. Baldwin was on this “celebrity salute podcast” series before (linked at bottom.)

The website shows there are corporate sponsors/advertisers who are called “partners”, such as Ford, Home Depot and T-Mobile.

I emailed and messaged Randy Miller through the National Defense Network but did not get a response.

Alec Baldwin is seen at a cafe smoking a cigar on April 3, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

On Tuesday, it appears Miller canceled Baldwin without telling him directly. Baldwin was live on Instagram for about 40 minutes waiting for Miller to get on with him. The actor was clearly angry about not doing the show.

At the end he said sarcastically, “Well that was my interview with Randy Miller from the National Defense. Wasnt that great?” said Baldwin. “We were going to do this interview because I wanted to talk about radio, media and the lives of our troops serving around the world.”

I put together some of the clips together on YouTube so you can watch the key moments here:

Before or after his radio interview, Baldwin must file the answers to the lawsuit brought by widow Gigi McCollum and sisters Cheyenne and Roice McCollum.

The Gold Star Family filed their lawsuit against Baldwin when he publicly attacked them to his 2.4 million Instagram followers just four months after Rylee was killed by an ISIS-K terrorist at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Rylee was just 20 years old. Gigi gave birth to their daughter Levi just three weeks after he was killed in action.

Fallen Marine Rylee McCollum was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021

The lawsuit claims Baldwin’s actions:

constitutes, at minimum, an egregious violation of Plaintiffs’ right to privacy by false light and intrusion upon seclusion, defamation, defamation per se, defamation by implication, negligence, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Baldwin is manipulative…

Share