Alec Baldwin to be criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter for ‘Rust’ shooting
Gun charge and a jury trial for killing Halyna Hutchins because 'no one is above the law'
Read all my coverage of actor Alec Baldwin’s legal battles since Oct. 2021 in this section.
Alec Baldwin has said for over a year that “inside sources” said he would not face criminal charges for killing a woman on his crew on the “Rust” movie set. He was wrong.
The Santa Fe District Attorney announced Thursday that Baldwin will be charged with two coun…