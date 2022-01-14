Almost a month after getting a search warrant for his cell phone, Alec Baldwin surrendered it to law enforcement. The actor turned over his phone to authorities in New York on Friday morning.

Photo from Alec Baldwin’s wife’s Instagram account

I spoke with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s spokesman, Juan Rios, who said that Baldwin’s phone was turned into Suffolk County law enforcement. (That county covers the Hamptons part of Long Island, where Baldwin owns a house.)

Rios told me the New York authorities will “do the extract of the data” and give it to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office.

The search warrant was issued by a court in New Mexico on Dec. 16 as part of the investigation into the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.” Read the search warrant affidavit below in the links for what will be taken from the phone.

Baldwin’s move comes three days after the Santa Fe sheriff released a statement — which is uploaded below to read — listing multiple ways the office had tried to get Baldwin’s phone. The sheriff’s statement, says, in part:

The lead detective served the approved warrant via email to Mr. Alec Baldwin via his legal representative. Mr. Baldwin's attorney acknowledged receipt of the warrant and over the next day or two, the lead detective was in contact with Mr. Baldwin's attorney regarding compliance with the search warrant.

When Mr. Baldwin had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office also reached out for assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office began working with Mr. Baldwin's attorney to retrieve the phone. The Sheriff's Office was advised that, due to jurisdictional concerns, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis.

Rios said it has not yet been determined how Baldwin’s cell phone data will be transferred from Suffolk County to his office for the investigation to be done.

I asked Baldwin’s lawyer for comment but did not hear back.