Alec Baldwin isn’t going to have to face a process server outside his multi-million dollar apartment building, for now. Baldwin’s lawyer accepted the lawsuit filed by the family of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum.

Alec Baldwin - GETTY IMAGES

Baldwin’s lawyer now has until April 5 to file an answer to the $25 million suit that resulted from Baldwin publicly attacking the Gold Star family via his 2.4 million Instagram fans.

I’ve uploaded at the bottom the Waiver of Service letter and court filing from Baldwin’s lawyer at the bottom for paid subscribers to read.

Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum / GETTY IMAGES

I was on my friend Sean Spicer’s Newsmax show on Friday with my latest reporting on these two lawsuits against Alec Baldwin and the sheriff's investigation. You can watch it here, scroll to 21:14 for my segment.

Separately, the lawyers representing Halyna Hutchins’s family, have not served their lawsuit yet, according to a spokesman for Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP. Read more about that case with the shocking re-enactment video here.

Alec Baldwin video about his wife on Instagram appears to some to be insensitive to Halyna Hutchins’s husband

The late Halyna Hutchins with her husband and son

To catch up on the case of the McCollums’ lawsuit claims, read my first exclusive here, then the updates on the legal progress of the case filed in federal court in Wyoming here and here:

Baldwin’s lawyer wrote to attorney Dennis C. Postiglione who represents Rylee McCollum’s widow Gigi and his sisters Roice and Cheyenne. Marine Lance Cpl. McCollum was killed by ISIS-K at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan almost exactly six months ago on Aug. 26, 2021.

I asked Postiglione if Baldwin’s accepting service of the suit will end the accusations that the women have filed a frivolous suit.

“The case is legitimate and all of the claims have merit,” he responded. “Once Mr. Baldwin answers and discovery begins we are confident that the evidence will support what’s been alleged.”

“My clients continue to suffer vile and unfounded attacks from Mr. Baldwin’s followers,” said Postiglione. “He opened a door that can’t be closed,”

Gigi told me that she isn’t on social media as much these days, but when she does, she always gets a “negative” attack. Cheyenne and Roice are still regularly getting nasty messages from Baldwin’s fans.

As a reminder, the McCollums’ lawsuit says that:

ALEC BALDWIN is an actor and political activist with a history of verbal threats and combative, confrontational behavior with many individuals, including members of his own family.

As detailed below, Defendant’s publication of false allegations against PLAINTIFFS to his 2.4 million Instagram followers constitutes, at minimum, an egregious violation of Plaintiffs’ right to privacy by false light and intrusion upon seclusion, defamation, defamation per se, defamation by implication, negligence, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Mourners line the streets as a procession carrying the body of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum passes through Jackson, Wyoming. GETTY IMAGES

(Since the rest of the media still doesn’t seem to know the name of Baldwin’s civil lawyer to ask him for the status of these civil lawsuits, I’m keeping it behind a paywall to make it a little more difficult for them to steal my reporting again. I published his name over a month ago, also paywalled.)

I have repeatedly asked Baldwin’s lawyer for comment on the case, but he doesn’t respond to calls or emails.

He wrote to Postiglione in the filing:

I understand that Mr. Baldwin will keep all defenses or objections to the lawsuit, the court’s jurisdiction, and the venue of the action, but that Mr. Baldwin waives any objections to the absence of a summons or of service. I also understand that Mr. Baldwin must file …