Biden’s ATF Nominee Could Stand in the Middle of 5th Avenue, Shoot Somebody and Not Lose Senate Democrat Votes
African American Gun Group calls David Chipman a 'toxic candidate'
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Donald Trump horrified the political establishment and mainstream media in January 2016 when he declared that his supporters are blindly loyal. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he said. Trump’s phrasing was for shock value, but the point was clear. …