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Pres. Biden has spent the week pushing for more limits to the Second Amendment rights of Americans. At the same time, Biden supports armed citizens in Ukraine “defending their homeland” from the Russian invasion. The president has a major disconnect.

A woman learns how to use an AK-74 assault rifle during a civilians’ self-defense course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. -(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel (linked at the bottom): “I sincerely admire the heroic civilians. Even ordinary farmers capture the Russian military on a daily basis.”

The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces are volunteer citizens who bravely stand up and fight for their country with, yes, guns. It is their right.

A child learns how to use an AK-74 assault rifle during a civilians’ self-defense course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden doesn’t get this. Or he’s just so beholden to the radical gun-control activists that he can’t roll back his rhetoric even when it’s totally out of place.

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In the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, he started by saying:

“From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination literally inspire the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland.”

But then he went into how he wanted to restrict these basic rights from Americans. Biden asked for four new federal gun control laws. “These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment; they save lives,” he declared.

“I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence,” said Biden. “Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on the terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Why? Why ”

The president has a lot of questions for us. I have a couple of questions for him: What terrorists are buying guns in the U.S. and killing Americans? Do you think the Ukrainians have to pass a background check to get arms from their government to be sure they aren’t terrorists?

Volunteer fighters transport rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Biden also told Congress, “Ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines that hold up to 100 rounds. You think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”

First of all, no one is hunting with 100 round magazines.

He calls “high capacity” magazines anything that is more than 10 rounds. Do you think Zelsensky cares if his people are defending themselves with rifles with 10 rounds or 13 rounds?

Children learn how to use an AK-47 assault rifle during a civilian’s self-defense course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022.Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Biden says “assault weapons” when he’s referring to are semi-automatic rifles with cosmetic features like a pistol grip or a collapsing stock.

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Actual assault weapons are fully automatic rifles that many Ukrainian private citizens are using to defend themselves from the Russian Army. See this report from Kyiv: