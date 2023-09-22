Biden's White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention run by VP Kamala Harris is real
Gun control advocates celebrate after years of lobbying for better access
Pres. Joe Biden gave in to gun-control advocates’ demands and officially created the “first ever” White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge (of all people) and hired the advocates to run it.
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