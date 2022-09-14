Buy your guns with cash, firearms stores adding ATMs
Blowback to Visa, Mastercard, AmEx giving new merchandise category code to gun store purchases
Dan Eldridge, the owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies, used to have an ATM machine in his gun store. He took it out a few years ago when processing fees got too high. But then he got the news over the weekend that the major credit cards were going to start categorizing gun store sales separately.
“My first thought was, the ATM’s going back in,” Eldridge …