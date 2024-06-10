Twelve years ago, I asked Donald Trump what specific guns he registered in New York City.

“I own a couple of different guns,” replied Trump. “But I don’t talk about it.”

I wrote about part of this interview in my book “Emily Gets Her Gun” but left out how exactly I got the answer from Trump. Paid subscribers can read the full story for the first time at the end.

The .45 and .38

Despite Trump’s denial, I persisted because he had never disclosed the guns publicly. I wanted an exclusive.

Blurry photo of my 2012 interview with Donald Trump in a hotel room in Florida

In the end, I learned about two handguns Trump registered with New York City Police: an H&K (Heckler & Koch) in .45 caliber and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber.

(I’m not aware of any other reporter since who has asked Trump what guns he owns, so thank you to The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab for crediting me as the source!)

Trump didn’t regret telling me Instead, he tweeted out my story, “Donald Trump’s guns.”

Where Are His Guns Now?

After Trump was indicted in the Stormy Daniels case in March 2023, he turned over two of the pistols he was licensed to carry in the city to the New York Police Department (NYPD.)

A senior police official told CNN that a third gun registered on Trump’s carry permit “was lawfully moved to Florida.”

I called the NYPD and asked if the two guns Trump turned in were the Smith & Wesson and H&K. The detective told me to “wait for a response from the email team.” I also asked what happened to the guns given to NYPD. (They could go for a lot on the resale market! ) So far, no response.

Concealed Carry License

The NYPD source also said that Trump’s concealed carry permit was “quietly suspended” on April 1, 2023. The NYPD is going to revoke the permit any day now, according to police sources.

Trump lost his right to keep and bear arms when he was convicted of 34 state felonies in the Stormy Daniels trial. Convicted felons can not possess guns under the Gun Control Act of 1968.

So Trump can’t have a carry permit. That Florida gun will have to be turned over or given away.

When I interviewed Trump on Fox TV in Dec. 2014, I asked a question from a viewer on social media:

Do you think you’re privileged in having a concealed carry permit in NY? Is it a privilege for you because you’re wealthy and powerful?

“Well, I do,” replied Trump. This was before the landmark Supreme Court Bruen decision that overturned New York’s strict limits on who could carry a gun.

“I have the right to carry a gun. I don't consider it a privilege. I consider it probably a necessity.”

“As you know, I’m a big— as you are, Emily— Second Amendment person,” Trump continued. “So the bad guys have it. The good guys have to have it. And I’m a very staunch proponent in being able to protect yourself.”

Why Did Trump Give Up His Guns?

It’s not clear what law mandated Trump to turn over his guns to the police when he was indicted.

A longtime firearms attorney pointed out to me part of the Gun Control Act says it is illegal for a person under indictment for a crime punishable by more than a year in prison to send or receive guns interstate.

That further confuses the police statement that Trump was able to legally move one gun from NYC to Florida after being indicted.

It doesn’t explain giving up the Smith and Wesson and H&K.

Please let me know if you know of a New York state or city criminal law that made Trump turn over his guns a year ago after getting indicted.

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