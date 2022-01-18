EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Sued by Fallen Marine Family for $25 million
Rylee McCollum's widow and sisters targeted by Baldwin's millions of Instagram fans
The widow and sisters of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum are suing actor Alec Baldwin for $25 million for the consequences of his actions on Instagram earlier this month. The McCollums accuse Baldwin of using the power of his fame and influence to harm them because of their conservative political views.
I obtained a copy of the complaint as filed. It …