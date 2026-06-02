EXCLUSIVE: I got inside President Trump’s final waterproofing work at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

I’m the only reporter with access inside the pool.

DETAILS: The president chose “American flag blue” shade of Rhino coating to seal the leaks. The spray dries in just seven seconds.

The final work is to spray the sides, back wall near the memorial, center trench and expansion joints.

The massive pool leaked 40 thousand gallons a day.

Workers also showed me the primed center trench and the last end wall still waiting to be sprayed before this phase is complete.

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