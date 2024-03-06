GUILTY! Alec Baldwin's Armorer Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter
Baldwin trial next after Hannah Gutierrez-Reed convicted for loading a live round in the gun that the actor pointed at his cinematographer and pulled the trigger
A New Mexico jury found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter for giving Alec Baldwin a gun with a live round in it and for being reckless in her duties as an armorer for the movie “Rust.” This verdict bodes badly for Baldwin.
To support my independent reporting on the Alec Baldwin case and for an alternative perspective from the natio…