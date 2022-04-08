One year ago today, Pres. Biden gave a big speech in the Rose Garden speech on gun control. He promised to use executive power to go around Congress and get concrete actions.

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But he didn’t get as much done as gun-control activists wanted. They’ve given him a D+ grade. But Second Amendment supporters think Biden is top of the — gun grabber — class.

CATCH UP: Read my story on April 8, 2021 about Biden's promised gun control action items on “ghost guns”, AR pistols, “red flag” laws, ATF director and more. Then read the recent Biden orders for gun locks here and ghost guns.

President Joe Biden leans on the podium as he delivers remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Friday, a bunch of gun control groups released a report card on Biden – below– that graded him 67% or D+ on their target items. March For Our Lives, Guns Down America and Change the Ref put out this “Biden’s Gun Violence Prevention Report Card” on his executive actions:

In their press release— linked below— Zeenat Yahya, March For Our Lives’ Director of Policy says:

This report card aims to grade the President solely on the tools that the President does have to effect real, meaningful change unilaterally and without congressional approval. Unfortunately, even on this criteria, the President’s performance underwhelms with a dismal D+ grade. More needs to be done, and advocates cannot and will not accept this performance.

However, those in DC who have been fighting against Biden’s gun control efforts disagree with the D+ grade.

Larry Keane is senior vice president and legal counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) which is the lobbying group for firearms and ammunition manufacturers and licensed gun dealers.

“I would have expected them to give him an A+ for this administration's attack on the industry and effort to install a gun-control lobbyist at the helm of ATF,” he told me.

Biden’s likely pick for ATF director

Keane is referring to the leak from the White House this week that it will replace the failed nominee for ATF director – David Chipman – with yet another activist who wants to reinstate the “assault weapons” ban. Biden’s new nominee for ATF, according to….