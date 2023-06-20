Hunter Biden has a sweetheart deal from the feds to get off a felony gun charge with no prison time, no fine, not even a record. Pres. Joe Biden’s son, who illegally bought a gun when he was a crack cocaine addict, will plead to just misdemeanor tax charges.

Hunter was charged with “unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited” and faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

However, the Justice Department said Hunter will enter “a pre-trial diversion agreement with regard to the firearm charge.” This means his record will be wiped clean after a couple of years of probation.

“I think a poor African American or white defendant charged with the same thing would not get this kind of a deal,” Larry Keane, the general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) told me.

The NSSF, which represents federally licensed gun dealers, also said in a statement that it is “frustrated by this no prosecution agreement.”

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The gun charge is for “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance” and “did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.” See here: