Hunter Biden Gets Off Gun Charge in Sweetheart Deal With No Punishment
Justice Department lets Pres. Joe Biden's son plead only to misdemeanor tax charges and gets his record clean
Hunter Biden has a sweetheart deal from the feds to get off a felony gun charge with no prison time, no fine, not even a record. Pres. Joe Biden’s son, who illegally bought a gun when he was a crack cocaine addict, will plead to just misdemeanor tax charges.
Hunter was charged with “unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited” and faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
However, the Justice Department said Hunter will enter “a pre-trial diversion agreement with regard to the firearm charge.” This means his record will be wiped clean after a couple of years of probation.
“I think a poor African American or white defendant charged with the same thing would not get this kind of a deal,” Larry Keane, the general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) told me.
The NSSF, which represents federally licensed gun dealers, also said in a statement that it is “frustrated by this no prosecution agreement.”
The gun charge is for “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance” and “did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.” See here: