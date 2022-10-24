I was at Andrews Air Force Base last weekend, and there were guns on a display table in a hangar. An airman was teaching families about the various weapons systems used by the military. She showed the M4 rifle and let me hold it and aim it with the scope.

When I asked her if I could collapse the stock to fit, it struck me that this was not the type of rifle I was used to shooting. This was actually a weapon of war – which is the term Pres. Joe Biden uses when referring to the civilian AR-15 rifles he wants to ban.

I made this video – below – to show you that the civilian AR-15 and the military M4 rifle are cosmetically almost exactly the same, but they are functionally different.

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Biden is factually wrong by repeatedly calling AR-15-style rifles “weapons of war.” I hope you share this video with people who are not familiar with firearms so they can learn about them and not be needlessly afraid. Click the button below to get the link from YouTube:

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Language of gun control

I’ve written for years that gun control activists deliberately use language to scare the public in order to pursue their goal of renewing the federal “assault weapon” ban. It passed the House this summer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims it can pass the Senate if two more gun control activists are elected in the midterms. Doubtful.

Biden often says (and I show some examples in the video) that “weapons of war” are on our streets and a leading cause of crime. When the Democrats’ big gun control bill was signed into law in June, Biden said it wasn’t enough and Congress had to pass the “assault weapon” ban. He said:

We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war — weapons that weren’t designed to hunt are not being used — the weapons designed, that they’re purchasing, are designed as weapons of war to take out an enemy. What is the rationale for these weapons outside war zones?

That is a scare tactic. The AR-15 rifles owned by millions of Americans are semi-automatic, meaning one pull of the trigger releases one round. The M4, which I was shown at the base, has a switch on it so it can be fully automatic. (Generally, this means if you pull the trigger once, three rounds come out in a burst.)

Civilian-owned rifles

Biden deliberately exaggerates crime by rifles, and it is an effective maneuver. Few would know that there were 447 people killed by a rifle in all of America in 2021, according to the latest FBI data.

Of course, every victim’s life matters enormously. But banning 24.4 million AR-style guns in America – that’s the current estimate National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – is nonsensical. The NSSF is the trade association for gun manufacturers and said recently that there are more of the civilian AR-15 and AK-style rifles “in circulation today than there are Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

Politics and guns

While fixing the economy is by far the most important issue for midterm voters, they think Biden is making gun control just as important. This Morning Consult poll shows that 41% of people think Biden is making gun control a “top priority.” In comparison, the same percentage of people say the president is making “bringing down the costs of goods” a top priority.

That is not a good perception for Democrats. As we have gotten closer to the midterm elections, the public’s concern about gun control has fallen in recent months. As this Monmouth poll shows, only 23% of people say gun control is “extremely important” now, compared to 46% who say the same about inflation.

That lower number can be attributed to all the round-the-clock news about the terrible mass shootings this summer fading. It also shows most people support the Second Amendment and don't think the laws need to be stricter to deal with the crime problem— just better enforcement.

Finally, the declining interest is because the economy and inflation are so bad that any other social issue just isn’t as important.

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Next for the assault weapon ban:

I predict…