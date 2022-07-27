Montgomery County is home to three Supreme Court Justices who ruled that the right to conceal carry guns outside the home cannot be easily restricted.

But the elected Democrats in this Maryland county responded to the High Court's decision by fast-tracking a bill that denies permit holders the right to bear arms “in or near places of public assembly.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch could all be subject to this new law – in their own neighborhoods – that appears to violate their votes in the ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen.

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Law enforcement officers stand guard as abortion rights activists march in front of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house on June 29, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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