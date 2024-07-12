Alec Baldwin looked like the cat who ate the canary at his manslaughter trial on Friday.

In a dramatic turn of events, his high-priced lawyers demanded the judge dismiss the case over rounds of ammunition that no one seemed to know about before.

Is he getting a dismissal or a plea deal?

Baldwin hugged and conferred with his wife Hilaria/Hillary several times (watch one below) after the jury was dismissed until Monday. He is on trial for shooting and killing his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021 on the “Rust” movie set.

The Ammo

The defense team alleges the state withheld important evidence before trial. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey said she hadn’t seen the rounds in person before Thursday, but it was a “wide goose chase” because the photo showed it didn’t match the live ammo on set.

Then the judge had the ammo brought into the courtroom. She put on blue gloves and touched the evidence herself.

Sheriff Deputy Alexandria Hancock testified she put the ammo in a different case number. She also said it matched somewhat with dummy rounds on set. Then it was determined that one round matched dummies on the set.

The rounds of ammunition in question were given to the Sheriff’s office in March, the day that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted and started serving her 18-month prison sentence. It was given by a “Good Samaritan” named Troy Teske. He is a police officer and also a friend of Reed’s father, the veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed.

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Baldwin’s powerful lawyers called for the case to be dismissed because the prosecution was allegedly hiding evidence. The court restarted at 1 pm MT without announcing a deal.

I’m just….