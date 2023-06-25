Smart Gun CEO: Biometrics Failure Rate to be Released Before Payment Due
I asked Kai Kloepfer of Biofire Technologies readers' tough questions on government mandates, reliability, privacy, gun-rights groups and his customer base
The first “smart gun” that uses biometrics to unlock it has hit the market. Biofire Technologies is taking pre-orders for a handgun that is designed to prevent children, teenagers and criminals from access.
I interviewed the company’s CEO Kai Kloepfer by phone and asked him the questions you posed in this chat thread. He answered every one of your questi…