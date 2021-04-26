Supreme Court Order on Gun Carry Laws is Donald Trump's Legacy
Amy Coney Barrett is likely to support the Second Amendment right to bear arms without showing 'need'
The right to bear arms -- carry a gun -- will finally be decided by the Supreme Court. This is a huge win for supporters of Second Amendment rights. It shows the new majority with three justices appointed by Pres. Donald Trump likely has the votes to overturn the state laws that require showing proof of need to legally carry a gun outside the home.
This…