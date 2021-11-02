The Right to Carry a Gun Finally Gets its Day in Supreme Court on Wednesday
Biden triggered, announces gun control executive actions to appease his base
The new conservative majority on the Supreme Court is locked and loaded to shoot down the state laws that restrict the right to bear arms — carry a gun — to only citizens who can prove they need it.
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