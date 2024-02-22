Trial Begins for Armorer 'Scapegoat' Who Loaded Gun in Alec Baldwin Shooting
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charge for "Rust" movie rehearsal scene that ended with the death of Halyna Hutchins
The armorer who loaded the gun that Alec Baldwin fired and killed the movie’s cinematographer is standing trial in New Mexico on involuntary manslaughter charges. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison for unknowingly putting real ammunition in the revolver.
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