10 times Alec Baldwin lied about his wife Hilaria Baldwin being Spanish
Actor deceived the sheriff investigating the ‘Rust’ shooting and the public
Alec Baldwin has said repeatedly that he did not pull the trigger and that his wife Hilaria is from Spain.
The gun lie caught up with him when the Santa Fe District Attorney charged him with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the “Rust” shooting.
The long con about having a Spanish wife became a viral spectacle when white, American Hilaria gave …