A Bullet or a Blank? How Alec Baldwin Shot and Killed a Woman With a Real Gun
The liberal media protecting Hollywood actor who advocates for gun control
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UPDATE Oct. 27: The projectile taken from the shoulder of Souza was lead, so it was a bullet. The “live round” was fired from a revolver used by Baldwin. Authorities found additional “live rounds” on set.
I wrote a new story about the Baldwin shooting on 10/…