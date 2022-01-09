Alec Baldwin, who admitted to shooting and killing his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says he is “demanding” law enforcement find out “the truth” about what “really happened.” The actor’s deflection sounded familiar.

After OJ Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown in 1995, the Juice said he will pursue the “real killers” for the rest of his life. Hollywood gave these men the feeling that fame and wealth make them above the law.

To get caught up on Baldwin’s excuses up to now, read my story here: Top 10 Alec Baldwin Excuses for Shooting

On Saturday, Baldwin sat in his car alone and videotaped himself making excuses for not turning over his cell phone to sheriff detectives.

The movie star shot Hutchins and his director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of his movie, “Rust”, with a revolver on Oct. 21, 2020.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with any request or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone — that’s bullshit. That’s a lie,” said Baldwin.

I got the eight-page search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office. It was signed by the court on Dec. 16.

Note to paid subscribers:

The search warrant affidavit is at the bottom for you to read or download. The previous search warrant for the ammunition prop store that I got from the court is still at this link.

The warrant says that the female detective (“affiant” in the document) asked the court for “a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.”

Furthermore, the affidavit says:

Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production "Rust" in the course of interviews.

The investigators tried to get the cell phone without going to court, but Baldwin refused. The affidavit says that the detective “requested Alec's phone from him, as well as his attorney, and was instructed to acquire a warrant.” Three weeks later, Baldwin still has his phone.

“Any suggestion that we are not complying – myself and any lawyers I’m working with or what have you – is a lie. That’s a lie,” said Baldwin. “As soon as we go through this process, by all means, we will comply. But, I have no worries about that.” He said that “We are one thousand percent going to comply with all that.”

He one thousand percent did not.

The actor got his fans focused on a “miracle” Splenda packet (I explained that drama at the end of this post*) and gave two reasons for not cooperating with detectives — interstate laws and privacy.

“This is a process where one state makes the request of another state,” he said. “Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, give me your phone. Give me this. They can’t do that. They have to go through the state you live in. That is a process that takes time.”

Actually, the investigators do this all the time across state lines. It does not take this much time.

Another Baldwin excuse was: “They have to specify what they want.”

He knows quite well that the search warrant is very specific about what they want. There is a long list of 10 detailed items that investigators need from Baldwin’s phone. (You can read them all in the affidavit at the bottom.) This is the first one on the list:

A forensic download of this cellular phone to include digital images, digital movies, emails, social network accounts, social network private messages, deleted digital images, deleted digital movies, evidence of multiple or deleted social network accounts, internet browser histories, phone book, stored contacts, network connection logs, text messages (MMS and SMS) to include aftermarket text applications, phone use timelines, event logs, database cache histories, image cache histories, passwords or documents containing possible passwords, access any "cloud" drives which may contain digital images or digital movies, or documents containing passwords

Baldwin tried this privacy excuse for not turning over the phone: “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos or your love letters to your wife, or what have you.”

Yes, they can. And it’s covered in the search warrant:

any information obtained through the execution of this warrant that is unrelated to the objective of this warrant will be sealed and later destroyed as soon as feasible after the termination, adjudication, and conclusion of the investigation and court proceedings.

Baldwin used his acting skills and declared this:

“The best way - the only way - we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power – everything in their power – to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters. The best way to honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth.”

Sound familiar?

After OJ Simpson was found not guilty in “the trial of the century”, his family and lawyers held a press conference in the courtroom. His son Jason Simpson read a message from his father:

When things have settled a bit, I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman. They are out there somewhere. Whatever it takes to identify them and bring them in, I'll provide somehow.

OJ’s “real killer” search while spending all his time on Florida golf courses has stayed in the public mind as the worst of arrogance and a failed justice system.

All these years later, Simpson has continued his “real killer” search farce. This is from an interview last year with “The Athletic”:

“I have trouble with L.A.,” Simpson says. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

So when Baldwin called on the sheriff “to find out what really happened” after confessing to shooting the gun, it sounded just like OJ.

Deflecting responsibility to mystery killers is not the only thing these two have in common. OJ Simpson murdered two people with a knife in a jealous rage. Alec Baldwin killed one person and shot another with a revolver he didn’t check to be loaded.

Both blame Republicans and Jan. 6 for “hate” and “lies.”

Baldwin: “Regardless of what they say in these right-wing rag sheets and people who are all about hate. But setting aside all the hate. Setting aside all the January 6th of it all, [holds up Splenda packet*]”

Simpson:

“I stopped watching cable news because of these senators- congressmen rather- trying to gaslight us by telling us what we saw on Jan. 6 didn’t happen, that it was a love fest basically between the cops and the insurrectionist,” OJ said in a Twitter selfie video. “It seems what these guys are trying to do to us is lie and make us believe them because they’re in office.”

They’re both rich actors and love fame and are terrified to lose it. Neither of them feels guilt. And both expected to get away with killing a woman because they are famous.

OJ is transparent about why character and morality don’t matter in Hollywood.

“Fame is a weird thing. Doesn’t matter if you’re a good person or a bad person in this day and age. If you’re famous, you’ve got an edge in America,” Simpson told “The Athletic in August. “Fame supersedes whether you’re good or bad, and everybody is after the fame.”

Baldwin would probably agree because fame has been his “edge” and his legal defense so far.

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