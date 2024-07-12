Alec Baldwin burst out crying as the judge declared, “Your motion to dismiss with prejudice is granted.” He got off on a legal technicality. He can’t be tried again.

The actor shot his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set in Oct. 2021 and then walked outside while she bled to death on the floor. But he will face no consequences.

The prosecutor was totally outgunned by Baldwin’s high-price legal team. The jury was not even in the Santa Fe courtroom when the trial ended.

New ammo in evidence

Baldwin was charged (twice) with two counts of manslaughter for breaking all gun safety rules in a reckless manner when he shot and killed Hutchins.

The decision to dismiss the case was due to rounds of ammunition that weren’t given to the defense before trial. One round apparently looked like dummies found on set.

The judge agreed with the defense that the evidence could be prejudicial against Baldwin and could have been used to prepare for trial. The newly discovered ammunition did not explain the source of the “live round” that was in Baldwin’s revolver.

My story earlier today explains more in-depth the issues at court that led to this shocking outcome. Read it here:

Alec Baldwin NEW: Is Alec Baldwin about to get off? Emily Miller · July 12, 2024 Alec Baldwin looked like the cat who ate the canary at his manslaughter trial on Friday. In a dramatic turn of events, his high-price lawyers demanded the judge dismiss the case over rounds of ammunition that no one seemed to know about before. Is he getting a dismissal or a plea deal? Read full story

This shocking ruling is a travesty of justice. It shows, once again, that there are two systems of justice for the rich and powerful and for regular people.

Baldwin will now go back to his big New York City apartment with his seven children and Spanish wife and film their new reality TV show like nothing happened.

Meanwhile, Halyna’s young son does not have a mother. The armorer Hannah Guttierez Reed, who just loaded the gun, is in prison for 18 months.

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This ruling has nothing to do with politics...