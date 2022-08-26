The wife and sisters of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, are re-filing the $25 million defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin on the anniversary of the terrorist attack in which 13 service members, including McCollum, were killed at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

This filing — which is below in sources with the exhibits — was filed on Aug. 26 in the Southern District of New York where Baldwin lives.

The new lawsuit

“Symbolically, it’s the one-year anniversary since Lance Cpl. McCollum was killed in action and the family wants to be sure Mr. Baldwin doesn’t forget the sacrifice of their Marine husband and father,” Dennis Postiglione, the family’s attorney told me.

“And they want to be sure Mr. Baldwin doesn’t forget the pain he has caused them from attacks that continue to this day from his actions.”

Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas did not respond to request for comment.

The plaintiffs are McCollum’s widow Jiennah “Gigi” and his sisters Roice and Cheyenne. The Gold Star family accuses Baldwin of defamation and negligent infliction of emotional distress among other charges after Baldwin called McCollum’s sister an “insurrectionist” because she attended the Jan. 6, 2021 rally in Washington, D.C. and put her name and photo out to his 2.5 million Instagram followers.

The case was originally filed in the McCollum’s home state of Wyoming but a federal judge granted Baldwin’s motion to dismiss on the basis of lack of jurisdiction— but without prejudice.

“While we didn’t agree with the Wyoming decision, we feel really confident that the law in New York is more favorable to us,” said Postiglione.

Baldwin’s actions:

Last January, Baldwin, 64, posted a photo from the Instagram account of Roice McCollum, 24, of crowds at the Washington Monument to his millions of followers and messaged her directly. This is from the lawsuit:

Baldwin: When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter. Roice: Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day! Baldwin: I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.

The McCollums were hit by an onslaught of social media hate as a result. They allege in the suit that Baldwin knew exactly what he was doing because he has been hit by the same social media attacks.

BALDWIN is no stranger to legal troubles or social media hatred and bullying. When he is not doling it to the grieving families of deceased Marines, BALDWIN has actually been the victim of the social media mob. In late 2020, his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was outed because she had been holding herself out for years as a native of Mallorca, Spain; even going so far as to use a false Spanish accent during interviews, outings, and television appearances…. both BALDWIN and his wife were heavily trolled on social media.

They also say Baldwin temporarily left social media because of attacks after he criticized an actress:

After BALDWIN had the temerity to insult the English accent used by American actress Gillian Anderson in her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the social media firestorm became too much for even BALDWIN to handle. He temporarily left social media stating in an Instagram post:

The Kabul 13 on Aug. 26

The anniversary of the death of someone we love somehow becomes ingrained in our brains as much as their birthdays. For the Gold Star families of the 13 service members killed in action last year at Kabul Airport, August 26 will always be a day of grief and sadness.

On this terrible first anniversary of these young military murdered by an ISIS-K terrorist during the Afghanistan withdrawal, we need to remember them, say their names and pray for their families and friends.

Six months ago on Feb. 26, Cheyenne McCollum and I collaborated on this story about the families of the fallen: Six Months of Grief: The Gold Star families of the 13 killed in the Kabul Airport attack.

I hope you’ll go back and read — in their own words —what the Gold Star families are going through after their loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Say their names:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover;

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario;

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee;

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez;

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page;

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez;

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza;

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz;

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum;

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola;

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui;

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak; and

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

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Complaint filed in NY: