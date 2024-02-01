Alec Baldwin avoided the public arraignment on YouTube scheduled for Thursday by pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He faces 18 months in prison for shooting and killing his cinematographer on the “Rust” movie set.

Alec Baldwin is escorted away from a pro-Palestine protest by NYPD officers after clashing with protesters in Midtown Manhattan on December 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/GC Images)

Under the terms of his release, he cannot possess a gun. He cannot drink alcohol or do drugs. He also cannot leave the country without the court’s permission.

Baldwin agreed not to communicate with witnesses for the case except as it relates to the release of “Rust” and promoting the film. He explicitly cannot solicit the cast and crew for statements regarding safety on the set. The full terms are below.

The “Rust” armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter. Unlike Baldwin, she appeared in court for her first arraignment in Santa Fe, NM. Baldwin left New Mexico after he killed Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021 and is not known to have returned for the investigation and court proceedings.

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Here are the two court filings that Baldwin signed electronically: