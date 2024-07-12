I just heard from the lawyer for Alec Baldwin’s armorer that her testimony on Friday was abruptly canceled. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was convicted of manslaughter for the “Rust” shooting, was scheduled to testify for the prosecution.

Bowles said Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey messaged him late Thursday night to say she’s not calling Reed to the stand.

Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, had told me on Thursday that she was going to take the 5th on the witness stand because of her pending appeal. Bowles said she would testify against Baldwin if the state would give her immunity.

Reed was recently moved from prison to a jail in Santa Fe for the trial. Bowles said the prosecutor Kari Morrissey is keeping Reed in the nearby jail. This means she may still be called to testify during the second week of the trial.

Reed’s testimony would be key to proving Baldwin…