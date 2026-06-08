EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Trump’s ‘Pool Guy’ on Lincoln Reflecting Pool Job Done

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs are 99 percent complete.

I’m the only reporter Eddie Wood of Atlantic Industrial Coatings and Marcus Logan of Mid-America Industrial Coating granted access for their final walkthrough to ensure nothing was missed.

The contractors performed the repairs President Trump wanted. Waterproofing is complete. The pool now shows the promised mirror reflection of the Washington Monument.

I asked whether public perception shifted since my interview last week. Wood said people on the sidewalk are now “99 plus percent positive.”

I asked about Trump’s project to repair the leaking World War II Memorial. Logan said “I would love to.”

I asked what they wanted to tell the American people. Wood responded, “Thank you for the opportunity to do what we got to do. It’s been an incredible experience and we’re honored to have been selected to do it.”

Logan added, “Very honored.”

What do you want to know about the Reflecting Pool? I’ll answer!

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