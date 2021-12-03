Fact check: Alec Baldwin didn't pull the trigger, says 'I let go of the hammer — bang, the gun goes off'
Firearms experts say malfunction is extremely unlikely
Alec Baldwin is a good actor, but his story has more holes than a target in a gun range.
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Baldwin insists that he is not responsible for shooting and killing a woman because the gun fired on its own. The movie star is banking on the power of his celebr…