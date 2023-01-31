NEW DOCUMENTS: Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for not following gun safety rules
Santa Fe DA: Actor was distracted on on his phone during firearm training and responsible for killing Halyna Hutchins
PDFs of each of the court documents are at the bottom.
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Movie star Alec Baldwin was formally charged on Tuesday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for reckless use of a firearm which resulted in the death of c…