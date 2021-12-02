Alec Baldwin did his first TV interview since he shot and killed his cinematographer on the set of “Rust”, and he revealed a big plot twist. The actor told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he didn’t pull the trigger. Baldwin is using this interview to set up his civil legal defense, according to an expert.

ABC News calls the interview “unscripted”, but it’s obvious in even the promotional videos that Baldwin clearly memorized his lines. His objective is to ensure a criminal or civil jury believes he is innocent and blameless.

“It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled,” said Stephanopoulos, as dramatic action movie music plays.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled — I didn’t pull the trigger,” replied Baldwin.

Notice he said it in third person at first and then corrected himself?

“So you never pulled the trigger?” asked Stephanopoulos

“No no no no. I would never point a gun at anyone and and pull a trigger at them,” Baldwin said definitively.

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It’s hard to tell here if Alec is acting. I put a snipping of video on YouTube so you can watch below. Check out Baldwin’s body language.

Baldwin’s new defense does not square with what the Santa Fe Sheriff has said about the homicide investigation. He said Baldwin shot a live round out of Colt revolver that went through the shoulder of the director and into the stomach of Halyna Hutchins, who died from her injury.

A legal expert on gun crime told me that Baldwin isn’t doing this interview to escape criminal charges. He said that Baldwin is setting up his civil defense to the lawsuit he knows it’s coming.

“This is the product liability defense — ‘I didn’t pull the trigger it just went off by itself,’” the lawyer explained. “We see this in cases against gun companies all the time.”