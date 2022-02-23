Supreme Court denies hearing Mark Witaschek's case
'D.C. had a man in search of a crime' - From shotgun shell to muzzleloader bullets to warrantless tax convictions
The Supreme Court announced today that it will not hear the case Mark Witaschek v District of Columbia. It’s a big disappointment for everyone involved in this decade-long search for justice.
Witaschek told me this morning that he is conferring with his lawyers about his options. I agreed to keep our discussion off the record until he is ready to go pub…