Three of the Supreme Court justices who voted in June that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to carry a gun outside the home now can’t do that themselves when they go to places of “public assembly” in the Maryland county where they live.

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a law on Tuesday to ban everyone— even legal carry permit holders — from possessing guns essentially anywhere except at home, which violates the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the issue.

Watch my in-depth video report on the controversial new gun control law on YouTube below:

Defying the Supreme Court

As I explained when I wrote about this bill in July, the Maryland county adjacent to Washington, D.C. is home to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

This is public information because the pro abotion activists made their home addresses known so that they can continue (even now) to protest outside their houses for overturning Roe v Wade.

The three justices voted in June in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen that carrying outside the home is a constitutional right and that there are only five types of “sensitive places” that can be made gun-free zones. Montgomery County voted Tuesday to defy the justices’ ruling.

The law specifically bans people from possessing or transporting a gun within 100 yards of a place of public assembly – even if the person has a Maryland State “wear-and-carry permit.”

Gun control to stop crime

"I continue to believe that guns create immeasurably more problems, often with tragic outcomes, than they attempt to solve,” Montgomery County President Gabe Albornoz said in a statement after the vote. “This legislation will help to ensure that we do everything possible to minimize the number of guns in our public space.”

Alborno said in the press release that the new gun control law was in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling “substantially lowered the barrier for gun licenses” in Maryland— as if that is a dangerous thing.

He said Montgomery County “is facing an epidemic of gun violence” – which he cited as the 11 homicides in 2022 out of a population of one million. The law will immediately go into effect when it is signed by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Carry permit holders are not criminals

“The irony is permit holders are the most law-abiding people there are,” said Mark Pennak, the president of the pro-Second Amendment group Maryland Shall Issue told me in a video interview after the vote. “They have crime rates lowers than police officers. They hardly ever commit violent crimes. So the idea that this is going to make Montgomery county safer is ludicrous.”

It’s unknown if any of the justices who live in Maryland or their family members have gotten conceal carry permits since the state started processing them in the summer. But Pennak said that this law applies to them too.

“We are left defenseless by this legislation,” he said.

SCOTUS authority challenged

Pennak practices law in both Maryland and D.C.

“They’ve gone way overboard,” he said of this bill. “They disagree with the Supreme Court ruling —and they’re perfectly entitled to do so — But what they’re not allowed o do is write their disagreement into law and thereby criminalize people who have a constitutional right.”

The county defines “places of assembly” as such common locations as any public or private park, hospital, place of worship, library, recreational facility, hospital, community health center, long-term facility, fairground, conference center, plus the parking lots around those places. This directly violates the Bruen ruling.

Pennak explains in the interview that his organization already had a lawsuit against the county for its gun control law and notified officials that it is adding this new law to the case. But the Democratic council went ahead with it anyway. “This is not going to survive judicial review,” predicted Pennak.

Legal permit holders can’t even protest this law while carrying their guns because it says there is no Second Amendment right when exercising a First Amendment right, defined in the bill as a “gathering of individuals to collectively express their constitutional right to protest or assemble.”

Protect the justices

I said in the video, there are still pro-abortion protesters outside the Justices’ homes in Montgomery County, which violates federal and local law. But no one is enforcing the laws and arresting people.

Law enforcement officers stand guard as abortion rights activists with Our Rights DC march in front of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house on in Chevy Chase, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The only person who has been arrested for threatening the justices is Nicholas Roske who is alleged to have plotted to assassinate Kavanaugh. He was arrested in the justice’s neighborhood with a new Glock pistol, ammunition and burglary tools. He also posted online that he wanted to murder three justices to “stop Roe v Wade from being overturned.”

“The irony is rich,” explained Pennak. “They are not enforcing county laws with respect to these justices while they’re actually passing new laws to regulate and restrict law-abiding people.”

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