A memorial rock for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum in his Wyoming hometown was destroyed by vandals on the Fourth of July. The grieving McCollum family is devasted and want to find the culprits. McCollum, 20, was killed in action in Afghanistan in Aug. 2021.

“I'm saddened, disgusted and disappointed,” Rylee’s eldest sister Cheyenne told me. “To…