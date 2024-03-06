Witness Points Gun at Judge in Alec Baldwin Shooting Armorer’s Trial
Defense for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed inadvertently reminds jury that breaking gun safety rules caused the tragic death on the “Rust” movie set
The trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed ended much like the Alec Baldwin shooting on the “Rust” set started- a stark reminder of the importance of basic gun safety rules.
One of the final witnesses for the defense-– a firearm expert, of all people-– pointed a gun directly at the judge. Spectat…