Who is Emily Miller?

I’m what people call a “DC Insider.” But I’m not like the rest of them. I tell the whole truth. It sometimes gets me in trouble. And I’ve made enemies. I’ve also made a lot of loyal friends (who aren’t dogs.)

I’ve been a national TV reporter and a presidential appointee. There’s even a Hollywood movie character based on me (more about that here.) But I’m the real Emily Miller.

TV and Presidential Appointee

I have a rare combination of experiences in my career. I’ve been a journalist in mainstream media (ABC News, NBC News) and conservative media (Fox, OAN, The Washington Times.)

Also, I’ve worked in the most powerful offices in the government as a strategic advisor and spokesman at the FDA (details here), The State Department and Capitol Hill. I know everyone in this town. That access gets me inside information.

I am walking into our plane in Israel as deputy press secretary at the Department of State for Secretary of State Colin Powell.

I have worked for and with the most powerful people in media and government in Washington. I know them. They don’t scare me. That makes me dangerous (which is surprising when you meet me in person and see I’m barely 5’2”.)

I’m a published author of the book Emily Gets Her Gun. I’ve won multiple awards for investigative journalism. My reporting has led to the laws being changed in D.C. and Virginia. I will fight for the Constitution, the underdog, the rights of individuals, fairness and common sense. The last line in my book: “The fight is for freedom.”

Subscribe to my newsletter with the button below. It costs $6 a month or $60 a year. Paid subscribers fund my work. I have no advertisers or sponsors.

Why subscribe?

Support independent journalism: I do extensive reporting, investigations and writing and depend entirely on paid subscribers to get paid. Comment on the posts to talk to me directly. We are a community of knowledgeable and informed people who dislike fighting on social media and have a sense of humor. Get full access to “Emily Posts” articles behind the paywall and read back to them on the website. Help me stay free of outside influence. I’ve never taken money from advertisers in my career. I’ve never taken sponsorship money. I’ve never sold my readers’ email addresses. I’ve stayed as clean of influence as possible in order for my readers to know they can trust me.

Why Emily Posts is different

Original reporting: What makes my journalism unique is that I rarely use reporting from other outlets because I don’t trust them for accuracy. That’s why I give my readers original and first-hand sources. If I use someone else’s reporting, I link to it and verify it as much as I can before passing it on to you.

Civility: I named this newsletter for the journalist Emily Post, who wrote iconic books on etiquette because we need a place for civilized debate on politics and culture.

I can no longer stand to be called names, get in online fights with strangers, be threatened, or have my heart rate go up simply because I tweeted, jumped in comments on a website or posted on Facebook.

You will find respect for each other’s opinions and a calm place to read, learn and engage. People like the ones in the photo below — who protested to get me fired when I was a chief investigative reporter at Fox 5 DC — are not welcome.

Why get a free sign-up?

When you sign up for the free newsletter, you will get emails directly to your inbox (or the app) and support my work. You’re also ensuring that you can follow my reporting if I get deplatformed on a social media account. I’ve been in Facebook jail for writing about a legal case over medication for COVID, so it is necessary to sign up for my Substack newsletter to ensure you get access to my uncensored articles — no matter what Big Tech does to free speech.

What do my paid subscribers say?

“I don't know why or how but you find a way to connect with your writing that is so pure. You don't let condescension or disrespect for the reader enter your writing. There are many of your colleagues who could take lessons from you.” - Steve Fox

“Well worth it. Em is extremely hard working. Her stories are truly inside baseball, a behind the scene view of politics and much more. My favorite subscription by far 🇺🇸” -Sal LaBarbera, retired LAPD homicide detective and movie producer

“I promised them that they will find you to be a breath of fresh air due to your honesty and no-fear reporting.” -Joe B.

Share Emily Posts