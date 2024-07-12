Emily Miller
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EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln Reflecting Pool Crews on Trump Repairs
What does the “American flag blue” sealant do? Will it still reflect?
15 hrs ago
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Emily Miller
25
6
4
0:53
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s Lincoln Reflecting Pool Repairs
What do you want to ask the crew before it’s complete?
May 30
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Emily Miller
18
11
1
July 2024
ALEC BALDWIN GETS OFF SCOT FREE ON A TECHNICALITY FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING HIS CINEMATOGRAPHER
Shock ruling shows two systems of justice for the rich and famous, the armorer is in prison for 18 months for Halyna Hutchins’s death
Jul 12, 2024
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Emily Miller
18
26
3
NEW: Is Alec Baldwin about to get off?
VIDEO of Actor and Hilaria Baldwin hugging in court-- possible plea deal or getting the case dismissed due to new ammunition evidence
Jul 12, 2024
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Emily Miller
9
30
BREAKING: Armorer Testimony in Alec Baldwin Trial Canceled
Hannah Gutierrez Reed was going to take the 5th, but would testify against the actor about his reckless gun handling if given immunity
Jul 12, 2024
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Emily Miller
11
15
Alec Baldwin's Defense Admits He Pulled the Trigger at Manslaughter Trial
Plus: The actor's lawyers say actors don't have to follow gun safety rules in manslaughter trial opening statement
Jul 10, 2024
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Emily Miller
13
20
2
Alec Baldwin’s Wife And Crying Baby at Santa Fe Trial, Publicity Stunt Backfires
Hilaria Baldwin shows up for jury selection in manslaughter trial, Actor wins a big legal decision
Jul 9, 2024
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Emily Miller
19
38
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Biden on ABC & Alec Baldwin on Trial
Do I Report from Court in Santa Fe?
Jul 6, 2024
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Emily Miller
18
54
1
June 2024
Supreme Court overturns bump stock ban, Texas gun owner wants his back
Second Amendment is not a factor in the 6-3 ruling, Plaintiff Michael Cargill told me the ATF has to give back his devices
Jun 14, 2024
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Emily Miller
19
15
Donald Trump’s Conceal Carry Permit for Smith & Wesson, H&K Guns to be Revoked
Exclusive details on Trump's guns turned over to the police after the Stormy Daniels indictment and conviction
Jun 10, 2024
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Emily Miller
16
23
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria & 7 Kids Reveal Reality TV Show Before Trial for Killing a Woman
Three possible motives for why the actor is promoting this show, plus his lack of remorse for killing Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set in 2021
Jun 5, 2024
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Emily Miller
12
24
1
Hunter Biden on Trial: The Gun Charges Outside the Target
Washington focused on Pres. Biden and overseas deals while his son got nabbed for using crack cocaine and illegal firearms
Jun 3, 2024
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Emily Miller
15
19
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