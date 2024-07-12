Emily Miller

July 2024

ALEC BALDWIN GETS OFF SCOT FREE ON A TECHNICALITY FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING HIS CINEMATOGRAPHER
Shock ruling shows two systems of justice for the rich and famous, the armorer is in prison for 18 months for Halyna Hutchins’s death
  Emily Miller
NEW: Is Alec Baldwin about to get off?
VIDEO of Actor and Hilaria Baldwin hugging in court-- possible plea deal or getting the case dismissed due to new ammunition evidence
  Emily Miller
BREAKING: Armorer Testimony in Alec Baldwin Trial Canceled
Hannah Gutierrez Reed was going to take the 5th, but would testify against the actor about his reckless gun handling if given immunity
  Emily Miller
Alec Baldwin's Defense Admits He Pulled the Trigger at Manslaughter Trial
Plus: The actor's lawyers say actors don't have to follow gun safety rules in manslaughter trial opening statement
  Emily Miller
Alec Baldwin’s Wife And Crying Baby at Santa Fe Trial, Publicity Stunt Backfires
Hilaria Baldwin shows up for jury selection in manslaughter trial, Actor wins a big legal decision
  Emily Miller
Biden on ABC & Alec Baldwin on Trial
Do I Report from Court in Santa Fe?
  Emily Miller

June 2024

Supreme Court overturns bump stock ban, Texas gun owner wants his back
Second Amendment is not a factor in the 6-3 ruling, Plaintiff Michael Cargill told me the ATF has to give back his devices
  Emily Miller
Donald Trump’s Conceal Carry Permit for Smith & Wesson, H&K Guns to be Revoked
Exclusive details on Trump's guns turned over to the police after the Stormy Daniels indictment and conviction
  Emily Miller
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria & 7 Kids Reveal Reality TV Show Before Trial for Killing a Woman
Three possible motives for why the actor is promoting this show, plus his lack of remorse for killing Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set in 2021
  Emily Miller
Hunter Biden on Trial: The Gun Charges Outside the Target
Washington focused on Pres. Biden and overseas deals while his son got nabbed for using crack cocaine and illegal firearms
  Emily Miller
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