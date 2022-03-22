Alec Baldwin likes to fight.

He’s fighting the Santa Fe sheriff’s investigation into whether he committed a crime when he shot and killed his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

He is fighting a wrongful death lawsuit by her husband in New Mexico.

He’s fighting at least two other lawsuits by his movie’s crew.

And now he’s fighting in a Wyoming court against a Gold Star widow and sisters who he told his social media followers to attack because he didn’t like their political views.

To get caught up on my exclusive reporting on the fallen Marine family suing Baldwin, read the first story here and the most recent here.

Widow Gigi McCollum with her daughter Levi who was born weeks after her father was killed in action in Afghanistan

Baldwin has a new legal team set up in Wyoming -- which is where the widow and sisters of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum filed their $25 million lawsuit for defamation, right to privacy, intrusion upon seclusion and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

McCollum was one of 13 service members killed by ISIS at Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021.

The Plaintiffs - Gold Star Widow and sisters of Marine Rylee McCollum

Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin of the U.S. District Court of Wyoming granted Baldwin's request that his New York lawyer represent him in Wyoming.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP is hereby admitted pro hac vice in the above-captioned matter as counsel for Defendant Alec Baldwin.

Paid subscribers can read all the new court filings from Baldwin’s legal team and the judge’s rulings uploaded at the bottom of this story.

Nikas also represents Baldwin in the Matthew Hutchins lawsuit (my story on that case is here) that was filed in New Mexico.

Baldwin’s New York lawyer Luke Nikas can now practice in Wyoming

Judge Rankin also granted Baldwin’s request to hire three local lawyers to represent him: Randall B. Reed, Aaron J. Lyttle and Kaylee A. Harmon of Long Reimer Winegar LLP of Jackson, WY. (Their information is in the court documents below.)

Attorney Dennis Postiglione represents the McCollums

Attorney Dennis Postiglione represents the Gold Star Family — widow Gigi McCollum and sisters Cheyenne and Roice McCollum.

“This indicates that Alec Baldwin intends to put up a fight in Wyoming,” he said. “We anticipate an attempt to dismiss the case and try to move it to New York. We intend to fight both, and we’re confident we will win.”

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None of Baldwin’s four lawyers on this case responded to my emails asking for a response.

I asked Postiglione what he will argue if Baldwin tried to get the case moved to New York.