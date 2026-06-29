EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s ‘No-Bid’ Algae NanoBubble Contractor

I did the only on-camera interview with Greenwater Services President Chas Antinone so he can respond to critics of the water system in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The contractor cleaning the water says algae came from pipe buildup while it was drained.

He explains how he and Trump donor John J. Cafaro secured a $1.7 million no-bid contract for NanoBubble technology.

He says that the National Park Service has been filling the pool with city water and not Tidal Basin water as has been believed.

Watch and let me know if you have any questions!

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