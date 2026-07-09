BREAKING: Olympian pleads not guilty to destruction of Lincoln Reflecting Pool

Exclusive! I was sitting in shade at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool on June 19 when I heard a woman yell, “police.” I ran to her and turned on my phone. This is a natural instinct after a long career in TV news

A man in a bike helmet was yelling at the Park Service female employees. I’d seen them earlier working in the pool with their backs to large crowds. They were vacuuming up dead algae.

I kept recording as National Guard responded and Park Police handcuffed and arrested the man.

Two days after I published the video, a Washington Post reporter told me it was former canoe Olympian David “Davey” Hearn I refused to speak on the record but was on the front page anyway.

Last week, I saw U. S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro at the Reflecting Pool. She asked to speak to me privately about what happened when Hearn was arrested.

Now Hearn has pled not guilty to federal crime. Judge Pirro charged him with destruction of federal property for allegedly pulling up a big piece of the American flag blue sealant. He will be back in court next month.

President Trump said the vandals have forced the contractor to come back to fix the pool. The contractors from Atlantic Industrial Coating will be repairing it under warranty.

What do you want to know about all the Reflecting Pool news? Ask in the comments?

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