Emily Miller

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Draining the Reflecting Pool 2.0

Same contractors, coming back to repair the vandalism, peeling and broken American flag blue sealant
Emily Miller's avatar
Emily Miller
Jul 12, 2026

The Lincoln Reflecting Pool is draining! Second time since April.

The contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coating, is coming back to repair under warranty.

I looked at the American flag blue sealant for peeling and vandalism in my new video! Questions?

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