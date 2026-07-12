Draining the Reflecting Pool 2.0

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/71Draining the Reflecting Pool 2.0 Same contractors, coming back to repair the vandalism, peeling and broken American flag blue sealantEmily MillerJul 12, 202671ShareThe Lincoln Reflecting Pool is draining! Second time since April. The contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coating, is coming back to repair under warranty. I looked at the American flag blue sealant for peeling and vandalism in my new video! Questions? CommentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReflecting Pool at Lincoln MemorialThe Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs from 2021 to President Trump in 2026The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs from 2021 to President Trump in 2026SubscribeAuthorsEmily MillerRecent PostsVANDALISM OR RUSH JOB? 13 hrs ago • Emily MillerBREAKING: Olympian pleads not guilty to destruction of Lincoln Reflecting PoolJul 9 • Emily MillerExclusive Judge Jeanine Pirro investigates at Lincoln Reflecting Pool Jul 2 • Emily MillerEXCLUSIVE: Trump’s ‘No-Bid’ Algae NanoBubble ContractorJun 29 • Emily MillerConfirmed Trump, Knifed Reflecting Pool Jun 28 • Emily MillerExclusive: Trump’s knife gash in Reflecting Pool photosJun 24 • Emily MillerFirst Ferris Wheel on National Mall for America 250Jun 23 • Emily Miller