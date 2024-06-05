Alec Baldwin announced a new reality TV show with his family as he is about to stand trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor appeared confident that a jury will not give him the 18-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter that his movie armorer is now serving.

“We're coming to TLC! God help you all,” Baldwin said while smiling, as his seven small kids ran screaming through their gigantic New York City apartment.

Home or Court TV

Alec, 66, and his wife “Hilaria”, 40, laughed and joked in the Instagram video (below) promoting “The Baldwins,” which will air in 2025. Hilaria said in her trademark fake Spanish accent that the couple is “done having kids” after seven.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," said Baldwin. "Home is the place we love to be most."

Home is not where Alec will be on July 9th. He will be in a Santa Fe courtroom to defend himself against charges of violating all gun safety rules and causing the death of the young mother, Hutchins, on the “Rust” movie set in 2021.

I can think of three possible motives for this reality show.

Motive 1: Jury

The timing of Baldwin’s video promo showcasing a happy family life could be an attempt to influence potential jurors to believe he might be a decent person.

This new family-friendly video contrasts sharply with his post-shooting interview on ABC News. He expressed no “guilt” for Hutchins' death and claimed he would not face criminal charges.

Baldwin blamed everything on Hutchins for telling him to point the gun at her and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for loading the gun with real ammunition.

Flashback:

He also wrongly declared that he would not get criminally charged and did not pull the trigger.

Compared to Balwin’s bad public image, Reed was virtually unknown to the jury.

The actor’s high-powered lawyers were in court during Reed’s trial. It must have rattled them that she was tried on the same charge, and it ended with a swift guilty verdict. The young woman was also slammed with a maximum 18 months in prison.

Motive 2: Money

Baldwin considers himself a big movie actor, so it’s curious he would do a cheesy reality TV show. It could mean he needs the money since he has the criminal and civil legal bills and the seven little kids.

(He has an eighth child, a daughter Ireland, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger. Some jurors may remember Baldwin called Ireland a “thoughtless little pig” on a voicemail when she was a child.)

Another sign he’s strapped for cash is that Baldwin took $10 million off his Long Island beach compound listing earlier this year. He filmed his own ad for his $19 million, watch it above.

Motive 3: Fake Spanish Wife, ‘Ven Aqui’

There’s no doubt that…