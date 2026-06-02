Did Trump secretly fly over the Lincoln Reflecting Pool?

Did Pres. Trump secretly fly over the Lincoln Reflecting Pool repairs on Sunday morning?

I’ve been running around the Reflecting Pool for more than 20 years and I’ve never seen this many helicopters over the site.

The helicopters appeared over the Washington Monument, then flew over the World War II Memorial and the Reflecting Pool while crews continue work on the repairs.

I asked the White House whether President Trump was aboard.

No response.

Trump previously conducted a helicopter flyover after returning from China.

Could this have been another one?

Watch the video and tell me what you think.

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