Emily Miller

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EXCLUSIVE: Reflecting Pool Ready for Water Refill

Trump says final American flag blue spray today
Emily Miller's avatar
Emily Miller
Jun 03, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: The final phase of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs is complete.

I’m the only reporter on the ground tracking every step of this massive project and the only one who got inside the fence.

DETAILS: Workers finished spraying the final “American flag blue” Rhino coating. They put back the grate covers and will do a power wash. The water test is scheduled for tomorrow.

Once the cleaning and testing are done, the water refill will take 7 to 10 days.

Follow me for daily on-the-ground updates from Washington @emilymillerdc 🇺🇸🏃‍♀️

*The footage inside this video was captured on Monday, right before the government cut off access.

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