EXCLUSIVE: Sabotage and Arrest at Reflecting Pool

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/18217EXCLUSIVE: Sabotage and Arrest at Reflecting Pool Man broke off blue sealant near Lincoln Memorial and caught on camera Emily MillerJun 19, 202618217ShareEXCLUSIVE: Sabotage at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool. Man arrested for cutting out a big piece of blue sealant. He was caught on video and witnessed by National Park Service clearing dead algae. The damage is bad. Questions? CommentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReflecting Pool at Lincoln MemorialThe Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs from 2021 to President Trump in 2026The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs from 2021 to President Trump in 2026SubscribeAuthorsEmily MillerRecent PostsINTERVIEW: Protesters “TEAM ALGAE” Reflecting Pool16 hrs ago • Emily MillerPeeling blue sealant off Lincoln Reflecting Pool Jun 19 • Emily MillerWar on algae at the Lincoln Reflecting PoolJun 17 • Emily MillerEXCLUSIVE: Why the Lincoln Reflecting Pool Turned GreenJun 16 • Emily MillerEXCLUSIVE: Trump’s “pool guy” fires back at critics Jun 9 • Emily MillerEXCLUSIVE: Water is Flowing at Lincoln Reflecting Pool Jun 4 • Emily MillerEXCLUSIVE: Reflecting Pool Ready for Water RefillJun 3 • Emily Miller