Emily Miller

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EXCLUSIVE: Sabotage and Arrest at Reflecting Pool

Man broke off blue sealant near Lincoln Memorial and caught on camera
Emily Miller's avatar
Emily Miller
Jun 19, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Sabotage at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool. Man arrested for cutting out a big piece of blue sealant. He was caught on video and witnessed by National Park Service clearing dead algae. The damage is bad.

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