Exclusive: Trump’s knife gash in Reflecting Pool photos

EXCLUSIVE: Photos prove Pres. Trump’s report that vandals destroyed Lincoln Reflecting Pool construction by cutting large sections out of the sides.

Construction crews completed work at the Reflecting Pool before discovering extensive damage. A 170-foot gash was found on the south side and a 70-foot gash on the north side.

Photo evidence show foam and caulking had been cut out, consistent with a box knife cutting tool. About 100 fence connectors were recovered inside the pool. The electrical box cover was also cracked.

U.S. Park Police are investigating. The photos shown are from an independent source who turned them over to investigators.

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