EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: I spoke with Alex Starkey of Atlantic Industrial Coatings to address the recent public criticism of Pres. Trump’s repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Critics claimed the sealant is black, not the requested American flag blue. Starkey told me it is definitely blue. It is just a very dark shade that appears blue when held against black material.

On complaints that it does not reflect, Starkey explained that breeze or debris breaks the surface. When the water is calm, it reflects beautifully.

Regarding concerns about algae, Starkey noted that the National Park Service is managing changes, but the waterproofing itself is tight.

I asked about the allegations that they didn’t test waterproofing before filling the pool. Starkey confirmed they inspected every joint and seam. Filling the pool with water is the final test.

Finally, I asked about the timeline after critics called the repairs late. Starkey said they met the deadline of June 10. They have worked seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day since April 10.

What do you want to know?

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