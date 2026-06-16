EXCLUSIVE: Why the Lincoln Reflecting Pool Turned Green

I have exclusive details from sources working on reopening the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as part of President Trump’s repairs for America 250.

The pool turned green over the weekend from two factors. The national park service brushed the algae on the sides toward the trench in the middle which stirred it up to make the water green.

Also, the new NanoBubble filters were shut down for 36 hours on Friday which is how the algae bloomed again.

Greenwater Solutions from Ohio installed four temporary NanoBubble to clean the water. The units kill algae and leave behind white patches of dead material. The National Park Service crews then have to vacuum out the dead algae.

A permanent fix is also underway. Greenwater Solutions is installing this week the permanent ozone filtration system to kill algae in the water. the contract is for $1.7 million.

The “American flag blue” sealant that Trump picked for waterproofing the leaks was done by Atlantic Industrial Coating of Virginia for $14 million.

A source on site held up a bottle of pool water. The water was already noticeably clearer.

Any questions? Comment below and I’ll answer them.

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